Q1 2024 Daqo New Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Daqo New Energy first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Xiang Xu, CEO. Please go ahead.



Anita Zhu - Daqo New Energy Corp - IR



Hello, everyone. I'm Anita, the Investor Relations of Daqo New Energy. Thank you for joining our conference call today. So Daqo New Energy just issued its financial results first quarter of 2024, which can be found on our website at www.dqsolar.com. So today attending the conference call, we have our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Xu, our CFO, Mr. Ming Yang, and myself.



The call today will begin with an update from Mr. Xu, market conditions and company operations, and then Mr. Yang will discuss the company's financial performance for the quarter. After that, we'll open the floor to Q&A from the audience.



Before we begin the formal remarks, I would like to remind you that certain statements on today's call,