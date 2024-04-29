Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Flavio Abrantes - Lojas Quero-Quero SA - IR
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for holding. Welcome to another earnings release for the Quero-Quero stores. We're going to be speaking about the results for the first quarter '24. With me today are Peter Furukawa, the CEO; Jean Pablo de Mello, IR and CFO. I am Flavio Abrantes, the Manager of IR.
Now to begin the presentation, we will go on to slide number 3 that contains our agenda. Our agenda today will refer to our pillars, projects and expansion, the discussion of the results for the first quarter '24 and of course, we will end with a question-and-answer session.
We will now go on to slide number 4 and I will turn the floor over to Peter Furukawa. You may proceed, Peter.
Peter Furukawa - Lojas Quero-Quero SA - CEO
Well, thank you, Flavio. Good morning to all of you. Once again, it is a pleasure to be here addressing you. I was thinking here -- what it is that I could share with you, and I remembered what the first quarter last year was like. And I think that at this point, last year, with
Q1 2024 Lojas Quero-Quero SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...