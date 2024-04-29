Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Jordan, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the SoFi Technologies Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
With that, you may begin your conference.
Maura Cyr -
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to SoFi's First Quarter of 2024 earnings conference call.
Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Anthony Noto, CEO; and Christopher Lapointe, CFO. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, our competitive advantage and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, future products and services and future business and financial performance.
Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.
Q1 2024 SoFi Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...