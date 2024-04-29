Q1 2024 SoFi Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jordan, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the SoFi Technologies Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



With that, you may begin your conference.



Maura Cyr -



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to SoFi's First Quarter of 2024 earnings conference call.



Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Anthony Noto, CEO; and Christopher Lapointe, CFO. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, our competitive advantage and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, future products and services and future business and financial performance.



Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.