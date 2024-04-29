Q4 2023 MoneyHero Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to MoneyHero Group fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Chadwick Dorai, Strategic Finance Lead. Please go ahead.



Chadwick Dorai - MoneyHero Ltd - Strategic Finance Lead



Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone. Good morning or good evening depending on where you are. My name is Chadwick Dorai, and I am Strategic Finance Lead for MoneyHero group, overseeing our investor relations activities. We're excited to have you join us on MoneyHero group's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Today, we have with us Rohith Murthy, our CEO, and Shaun Kraft, our CFO and COO.



Let's start with a few friendly reminders. First off, you can find detailed results in our earnings release located in the Investor Relations section of our website. Also, we are recording today's webcast, so don't worry if you miss anything. A replay and a transcript will