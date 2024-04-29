Q1 2024 Domino's Pizza Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Greg Lemenchick -



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter conference call. Today's call will begin with our Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy. The call will conclude with a Q&A session. The forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and 10-Q, both of which are available on our IR website, also apply to our comments on the call today. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast.



For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, please refer to the 8-K earnings release to find disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures