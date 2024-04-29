Q1 2024 Exclusive Networks SAS Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Exclusive Networks first quarter 2024 conference call. Please note, this call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Hacene Boumendjel, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Hacene Boumendjel - Exclusive Networks SAS - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Exclusive Networks first quarter 2024 earnings conference call, which is broadcast live and will be available on demand on our website. The presentation slides and press release for this call are also available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



First, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on slide 2 of this deck, regarding the information contained within this document and in particular the forward-looking statements. I invite all participants to read this.



Today's call is scheduled to last about 60 minutes, and I'd like to introduce our key speakers this morning. Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks; and Nathalie BÃ