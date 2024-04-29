Q1 2024 Kforce Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Kforce first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Joe Liberatore, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Joe Liberatore - Kforce Inc - President and CEO



Good afternoon. Thank you for your time today. This call contains certain statements that are forward-looking and are based upon current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the factors listed in Kforce's public filings and other reports and filings with the SEC. We cannot undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You can find additional information about our results in our earnings release and our SEC filings. In addition, we have published our prepared remarks within our Investor Relations portion of our website.



Our first quarter performance was generally consistent with our expectations, and we were encouraged by March trends in our technology business. Operating trends over the past two