On April 26, 2024, Brian Niccol, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), sold 6,406 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is a company that operates fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants serving a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,774 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Brian Niccol is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there has been only 1 insider buy and 33 insider sells for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc were trading at $3,185.92, giving the company a market cap of $88.15 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.49, which is higher than the industry median of 23.265 and also above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $3,185.92 and a GF Value of $2,237.71, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

