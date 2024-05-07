Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), a company known for its fast-casual Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, tacos, and salads, has reported an insider sell transaction. Christopher Brandt, the Chief Brand Officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sold 1,000 shares of the company on April 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,163 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, with 33 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe. On the date of the sale, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc were trading at $3,156.28, giving the company a market cap of approximately $88.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.49, which is above both the industry median of 23.265 and the company's historical median. The stock's valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.41, with the GF Value estimated at $2,237.71, which is considerably lower than the current trading price. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and market watchers often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sell by the Chief Brand Officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc adds to the pattern of insider selling, which could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.