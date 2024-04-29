Release Date: April 29, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the financial aspects of the merger, including expectations for one-time merger expenses, credit marks, and projected cost savings and their timing?

A: Julianna Balicka, CFO of Hope Bancorp, explained that the deal marks are based on the current forward rate curve and include a 15% mark on loans and a 17% change on securities. The transaction expenses are estimated to be in the $25 to $30 million range, with cost savings expected to be 75% in the first year and 100% in subsequent years. She emphasized that this merger is more about strategic market expansion rather than just cost savings.

Q: Can you discuss the longer-term strategy for the territorial franchise in Hawaii, considering its historical lag in deposit growth compared to the state?

A: Kevin Kim, CEO of Hope Bancorp, believes that the merger provides significant market share expansion opportunities in Hawaii. The combination of Hope's larger balance sheet and broader banking services is expected to enhance the customer experience and market presence in Hawaii.

Q: Regarding the double-digit earnings accretion mentioned, could you break down how much is from purchase accounting versus core operations?

A: Julianna Balicka clarified that the earnings accretion includes a mix of cost savings, balance sheet accretion, and balance sheet restructuring. She noted that the transaction provides balance sheet liquidity options, which will be part of the earnings accretion strategy.

Q: Could you provide more insight into the credit quality of Territorial's portfolio and any non-core portfolios that might not align with Hope Bancorp's strategies?

A: Julianna Balicka reassured that Territorial's portfolio, primarily consisting of residential mortgages with low loan-to-value ratios, exhibits clean asset quality. The non-performing assets ratio is exceptionally low at 10 basis points, indicating strong credit quality.

Q: How did the merger with Territorial Bancorp come about, and were there other competitors for this bank?

A: Kevin Kim shared that the merger discussions began from casual interactions with Territorial's management, recognizing a strategic fit in the current interest rate environment. While Territorial did consider other potential buyers, they found Hope Bancorp to be the most suitable partner.

Q: What are the plans for Territorial's management team post-merger?

A: Kevin Kim stated that while most customer-facing and frontline employees would be retained to maintain service quality and customer relationships, the merger would lead to cost savings primarily from eliminating duplicate corporate and public company expenses.

These Q&A highlights from Hope Bancorp's earnings call provide insights into the strategic rationale and financial details of the merger with Territorial Bancorp, as well as the expected impact on operations and market strategy.

