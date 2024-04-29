Release Date: April 29, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the FDA's new LDT guidance and its impact on GeneDx?

A: Katherine Stueland, CEO, expressed that the company views the new FDA regulation as a positive development. GeneDx has prepared by hiring a Head of Regulatory, and they believe their strong existing regulatory and quality systems will help them comply smoothly with the new requirements.

Q: How does the FDA's decision to grandfather existing LDTs affect GeneDx's competitive position?

A: Katherine Stueland, CEO, noted that GeneDx's extensive experience and data assets in clinical exomes position them well to meet high regulatory standards, potentially raising the entry barrier for new competitors.

Q: What are your expectations for sequential revenue growth, considering the rising mix shift to exome and genome testing?

A: Kevin Feeley, CFO, indicated that consistent robust revenue growth is expected, particularly as exome and genome tests, which have higher price points, become a larger part of the product mix.

Q: Can you provide insights on the improvement in exome and genome average reimbursement rates?

A: Kevin Feeley, CFO, explained that the improvement to $2,600 from $2,500 is due to a reduction in denials, not changes in contracted pricing. He anticipates this rate to be a new baseline for future quarters.

Q: How does GeneDx plan to handle the high denial rates for exome claims?

A: Kevin Feeley, CFO, stated that addressing high denial rates involves refining front-end processes to meet specific insurance requirements, rather than increasing staff. This approach focuses on technology and process improvements.

Q: What is the strategy behind the sales force realignment towards more profitable accounts?

A: Katherine Stueland, CEO, mentioned that the realignment focuses on pediatric neurologists and other specialists, moving away from general pediatricians. This strategy has led to successful conversions and increased utilization of GeneDx's exome testing.

