Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Despite a mixed financial performance, Harmonic Inc (HLIT) outlines strategic advancements and robust future prospects.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $122.1 million
  • Broadband Revenue: $78.9 million, down 21% year-over-year
  • Video Segment Revenue: $43.2 million, with SaaS revenue at $12.9 million, up 11% year-over-year
  • EPS: $0 per share
  • Gross Margin: Total company 52.5%, Broadband 47.5%, Video 61.6%
  • Bookings: $146.1 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2
  • Backlog and Deferred Revenue: Record $677.8 million
  • Free Cash Flow: $24.9 million
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 29, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss Harmonic's dependency on the evolution of amplifiers for the rollout of Docsis 4.0?
A: Walter Jankovic, CFO of Harmonic, explained that operators upgrading to Docsis 4.0 are forward-looking and prefer equipment that is upgradable. He mentioned that the industry is progressing well with full duplex amplifiers, expecting field trials this year and deployment in 2025.

Q: What impact has the strategic review had on the video segment, and how much of the shortfall can be attributed to customers pausing due to the review?
A: Patrick Harshman, CEO, noted that the strategic review caused some customers to pause, impacting decisions. However, with the review concluded, discussions have resumed. The impact on the full-year guidance is marginal, with ongoing headwinds in the appliance business being a more significant factor.

Q: Could you provide more details on the significant ramp expected in broadband sales in the second half of the year?
A: Patrick Harshman mentioned that Harmonic is closely tracking expectations with major customers for a demand increase in H2, supported by a strong supply chain. The company also anticipates revenue growth from other customers beyond the two largest ones.

Q: Can you give more color on the seven-figure fiber to the home deal mentioned?
A: Patrick Harshman confirmed it involves an existing Tier one international customer adopting a new generation of fiber products, with deployment expected in the second half of the year.

Q: Could you update us on customer conversations at NAB regarding streaming in the video business?
A: Patrick Harshman described a vibrant market at NAB, with significant interest in new content packaging and personalized advertising models. He highlighted a strong pipeline for SaaS streaming opportunities, particularly in sports, driven by innovative advertising models.

Q: Can you expand on the in-stream advertising opportunity and its market readiness?
A: Patrick Harshman clarified that while personalized ads exist, matching these with live programming is new and generating significant interest. He anticipates progress in this area over the next few quarters.

