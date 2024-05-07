Entergy Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Entergy Corp's Dividend Dynamics

Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.13 per share, payable on 2024-06-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Entergy Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Entergy Corp Do?

Entergy Corp is a holding company with five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It is one of the largest power producers in the country with approximately 23 gigawatts of rate-regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. Entergy Corp was the second-largest nuclear owner in the US before it began retiring and selling its plants in the Northeast in 2014. It plans to sell its two small gas utilities in Louisiana.

A Glimpse at Entergy Corp's Dividend History

Entergy Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1988. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Entergy Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1999. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 25 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Entergy Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Entergy Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.13% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.23%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Entergy Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 5.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.90% per year. And over the past decade, Entergy Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.60%.

Based on Entergy Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Entergy Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.00%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Entergy Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.41.

Entergy Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Entergy Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Entergy Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Entergy Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Entergy Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 4.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 69.23% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Entergy Corp's earnings increased by approximately 17.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 28.27% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.40%, which underperforms approximately 56.78% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Entergy Corp's consistent dividend history, gradual growth in dividend payments, and a modest payout ratio suggest that its dividends are sustainable. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate a stable financial position, though its growth metrics show mixed performance relative to global competitors. For value investors, these factors are critical in evaluating the attractiveness of Entergy Corp as a long-term income investment. As regulatory factors, industry trends, and technological advancements continue to shape the utility sector, Entergy Corp's ability to adapt and maintain its dividend policy will be key to its success. Will Entergy Corp continue to power through the challenges and electrify its dividend prospects? That remains a question for value investors to ponder as they assess the company's future potential.

