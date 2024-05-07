PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Q1 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections, Slightly Misses Revenue Estimates

Insights into PNM Resources' Financial Performance and Strategic Progress

Summary
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.52 for Q1 2024, down from $0.64 in Q1 2023.
  • Ongoing EPS: Reached $0.41, slightly above the estimate of $0.40, and decreased from $0.55 year-over-year.
  • Net Income: GAAP net earnings attributable were $47.2 million, falling short of the previous year's $55.0 million.
  • Ongoing Net Earnings: Totaled $37.0 million for the quarter, just under the estimated $37.06 million.
  • Revenue: Electric operating revenues were $436.9 million, below the estimated $531.00 million.
  • Guidance: Affirmed ongoing earnings guidance for 2024 in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.
  • Segment Performance: Notable changes included new retail rates and higher demand charges impacting earnings, particularly in the PNM segment.
On April 30, 2024, PNM Resources Inc (PNM, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter earnings for the year, revealing a mix of achievements and challenges. The company reported ongoing earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, closely aligning with analyst expectations of $0.40 per share. However, the revenue for the quarter stood at approximately $436.88 million, falling short of the projected $531 million. For a detailed review, refer to PNM's 8-K filing.

PNM Resources Inc, an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., operates through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP. These subsidiaries provide critical electricity services across New Mexico and Texas, contributing to the company's revenue through electricity sales and transmission service fees. PNM Resources aims for 100% emissions-free generation by 2040, reflecting its commitment to sustainable energy.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The first quarter saw PNM Resources achieve a GAAP net earnings of $47.2 million, a decrease from $55.0 million in the same quarter the previous year. The GAAP diluted EPS was $0.52, down from $0.64 year-over-year. This decline was primarily due to lower transmission margins, increased demand charges from battery storage contracts, and higher depreciation expenses linked to new capital investments.

Despite these challenges, PNM Resources' ongoing net earnings were $37.0 million, compared to $47.6 million in Q1 2023. The ongoing diluted EPS of $0.41 this quarter reflects a strategic response to operational headwinds, including rate adjustments and cost management strategies.

Operational and Strategic Developments

PNM Resources reported segment performance with PNM and TNMP showing varied results. PNM's earnings were impacted by new retail rates and performance by decommissioning and reclamation trusts, whereas TNMP benefited from rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) increases. The corporate segment faced losses due to higher interest rates on variable rate debt, net of hedges.

Chairman and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn commented on the results, stating:

"Our first quarter results exceeded expectations. We continue to show progress on our strategic goals and remain focused on delivering reliable and clean energy for our customers and communities."

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, PNM Resources has affirmed its 2024 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share. This projection underscores the company's confidence in its strategic initiatives and operational adjustments aimed at overcoming current and future challenges.

The company's commitment to a sustainable energy future and its strategic investments in infrastructure and technology are pivotal in navigating the complexities of the energy market. As PNM Resources moves forward, its focus on regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, and innovative energy solutions will be crucial in sustaining growth and profitability.

For further details on PNM Resources' financial performance and strategic direction, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the additional materials available on the company's investor relations website.

PNM Resources will continue to host its earnings discussion through a conference call and webcast, providing an opportunity for investors to gain deeper insights into the company's strategies and operational tactics.

This balanced approach to growth, efficiency, and sustainability positions PNM Resources well to navigate the evolving energy landscape, delivering value to shareholders and service to customers with an eye towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PNM Resources Inc for further details.

