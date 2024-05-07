LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue and EPS Estimates

Comprehensive Analysis of LGI Homes' First Quarter Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $390.9 million, falling short of the estimated $400.0 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $17.1 million, below the estimated $25.32 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.72, significantly lower than the estimated $1.06.
  • Gross Margin: Reached 23.4% of home sales revenues, demonstrating an increase from the previous year.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: Improved to 25.3%, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.
  • Active Selling Communities: Increased to 120, up 21.2% year-over-year, supporting expansion and growth prospects.
  • Backlog: Ended the quarter with 1,335 homes valued at $519.5 million, indicating strong future revenue potential.
Article's Main Image

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 30, 2024, reporting financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a prominent player in the homebuilding industry, reported home sales revenues of $390.9 million, falling short of the analyst estimates of $400 million. The earnings per share (EPS) also missed expectations, coming in at $0.72 compared to the forecasted $1.06.

Company Overview

LGI Homes Inc is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of new homes across multiple markets. The company's offerings range from entry-level to luxury homes, under the LGI Homes and Terrata Homes brands, respectively. LGI Homes operates through five reportable segments, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Central division. The company's innovative approach and commitment to quality have helped it grow significantly since its inception in 2003.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw LGI Homes close 1,083 homes with an average sales price of $360,897 per home. Despite a robust gross margin of 23.4% and an adjusted gross margin of 25.3%, the company's net income before taxes stood at $23.1 million with a net income of $17.1 million. These figures represent a decrease compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in maintaining growth momentum amidst fluctuating market conditions.

CEO Eric Lipar commented on the quarter's performance, highlighting the downturn in closings but pointing to positive sales trends and an increase in community count as indicators of healthy demand. Lipar's statement underscores the company's resilience and strategic responses to market dynamics.

Balance Sheet and Future Outlook

LGI Homes reported total liquidity of $491.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents and availability under its credit facility. The company's strategic financial management is evident from its net debt to capitalization ratio of 41.6%. Looking ahead, LGI Homes maintains its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting home closings between 7,000 and 8,000 and aiming for an increase in active selling communities.

Operational and Segment Performance

The company's operational strategy has been effective, with a record 120 active communities by the end of the quarter, marking a 21.2% increase over the prior year. This expansion is critical as LGI Homes continues to navigate a competitive market, focusing on both geographic expansion and maintaining high construction quality.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

While LGI Homes' performance this quarter fell short of analyst expectations, the company's strategic initiatives and strong balance sheet position it well for future growth. Investors and analysts will likely watch closely how the increased community counts and sustained demand trends play out in the coming quarters, especially in light of the company's consistent operational execution.

In conclusion, LGI Homes Inc's first quarter of 2024 reflected a mixed financial performance with several operational successes. As the company continues to execute its strategic plans amidst challenging market conditions, it remains a significant player in the homebuilding industry worth monitoring.

For further details, please refer to the full 8-K filing by LGI Homes Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LGI Homes Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.