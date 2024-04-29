Director Robert Maclellan has sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW, Financial) on April 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,043 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a global investment management organization that offers a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. The insider transaction history for T. Rowe Price Group Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc were trading at $113.08, giving the company a market cap of $24.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of T. Rowe Price Group Inc stands at 13.13, which is lower than the industry median of 13.505 and also below the company's historical median. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $118.39, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

