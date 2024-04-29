Q4 2024 Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involved risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shalabh Saxena, MD and CEO of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Shalabh Saxena - Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thank you very much. Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining the call. Thank you for your interest in Spandana Sphoorty. Friends, it's been now eight quarters that the new management has taken charge. It has been an eventful journey so far, some hits and some misses. However, the good part is we have received good