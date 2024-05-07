Insight into Bruce Berkowitz Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Moves and Top Holdings

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by renowned investor Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has revealed its N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024. The fund is known for its pursuit of current income and capital preservation through a focused portfolio of cash-distributing securities. Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy is closely monitored by GuruFocus under two distinct profiles, tracking his SEC filings and the stock holdings of his flagship fund. The Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s diverse investment approach includes corporate debt, government securities, bank loans, convertible bonds, and equity securities, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Summary of New Buy

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with a new addition:

The standout new buy was Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), with 35,200 shares, representing 16.29% of the portfolio and a total value of $14.41 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its position in:

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) saw an increase of 50,000 shares, bringing the total to 2,038,000 shares. This adjustment signifies a 2.52% increase in share count, a 1.55% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $55.94 million.

Summary of Sold Out

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited several holdings in the first quarter of 2024:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial): The fund sold all 27,600 shares, impacting the portfolio by -2.71%.

Home BancShares Inc (HOMB, Financial): The complete liquidation of 69,600 shares resulted in a -2.02% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reduces

Reductions were also made in the fund's holdings:

Bank OZK (OZK, Financial) was reduced by 81,300 shares, leading to a -28.86% decrease in shares and a -4.44% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $46.13 during the quarter, with a -0.12% return over the past three months and -8.85% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 5 stocks, with top holdings including 63.22% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial), 16.29% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), 9.92% in Bank OZK (OZK), 8.81% in WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial), and 1.76% in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in the Energy and Financial Services sectors, reflecting a strategic focus on these industries.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.