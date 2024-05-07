Value Partners Group's Strategic Exits Highlight Meituan's -7.18% Portfolio Impact

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insightful 13F Filing Analysis Reveals Key Investment Changes in Q4 2023

Value Partners Group (Trades, Portfolio), a premier asset management firm in Asia, has unveiled its investment strategy for the fourth quarter of 2023. With a history dating back to 1993, Value Partners stands out as a significant player in the financial landscape, renowned for its value investing philosophy and rigorous bottom-up stock selection process. The firm's commitment to investing in the "Right Business, run by the Right People, at the Right Price" has cemented its reputation among institutional and individual clients worldwide. As the first asset management firm to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE:00806), Value Partners continues to expand its global footprint, with operations across major financial hubs.

1785413952595980288.png

Summary of New Buys

Value Partners Group (Trades, Portfolio) has diversified its portfolio with 19 new stock additions. Noteworthy acquisitions include:

  • Micro-Star International Co Ltd (TPE:2377, Financial), securing 3,718,000 shares, which translates to 2.88% of the portfolio and a total value of NT$24.67 million.
  • Xiaomi Corp (HKSE:01810, Financial), with 7,369,200 shares, making up about 1.72% of the portfolio, valued at HK$14.72 million.
  • NetEase Inc (HKSE:09999, Financial), adding 518,700 shares, accounting for 1.09% of the portfolio, with a total value of HK$9.34 million.

Key Position Increases

The firm also bolstered its stakes in 9 companies, with significant increases in:

  • TAL Education Group (TAL, Financial), where an additional 1,255,866 shares were purchased, resulting in a 238.53% surge in share count and a 1.85% portfolio impact, valued at $22.51 million.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKSE:00700, Financial), with an additional 185,400 shares, increasing the total to 2,087,800 shares, marking a 9.75% rise in share count, valued at HK$78.47 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Exiting 14 holdings, Value Partners Group (Trades, Portfolio) made decisive moves, including:

  • Meituan (HKSE:03690, Financial), where all 4,242,350 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -7.18%.
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (SZSE:300750, Financial), liquidating 439,660 shares, which affected the portfolio by -1.5%.

Key Position Reductions

Value Partners Group (Trades, Portfolio) trimmed positions in 20 stocks, with the most substantial reductions in:

  • AIA Group Ltd (HKSE:01299, Financial) by 1,917,200 shares, leading to a -37.89% decrease in shares and a -2.1% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was HK$70.17 during the quarter.
  • China Telecom Corp Ltd (HKSE:00728, Financial) by 29,062,000 shares, resulting in a -43.48% share count reduction and a -1.51% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was HK$3.75 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Value Partners Group (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 60 stocks, with top holdings including 9.89% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TPE:2330, Financial), 9.77% in PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial), and 9.17% in Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKSE:00700, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in 9 industries, spanning Technology to Real Estate.

1785413999840620544.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.