Elfun Trusts Energizes Portfolio with CMS Energy Corp Stake

Insight into Elfun Trusts Trades, Portfolio)' Q1 2024 Investment Moves and Stock Adjustments

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), a fund with exclusive access for General Electric's U.S. employees and trustees, has revealed its investment strategy for the first quarter of 2024 through the latest N-PORT filing. The fund, previously managed by David Carlson until 2019, is now under the stewardship of William Sandow and Christopher Sierakowski. Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) aims to generate returns by investing in U.S. companies with a strong domestic presence, focusing on equity securities across various industries. The fund's stock selection is pivotal to its performance, with an eye on companies that show promise for future dividend payments.

Summary of New Buys

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 6 new stock additions. Noteworthy new positions include:

CMS Energy Corp (CMS, Financial), with 1,351,100 shares, making up 2.05% of the portfolio and valued at $81,525,370.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial), comprising 99,900 shares, which is about 1.31% of the portfolio, with a total value of $52,235,710.

Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial), with 97,300 shares, accounting for 1.23% of the portfolio and a total value of $49,097,580.

Key Position Increases

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered its stakes in 11 stocks, with significant increases in:

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial), adding 752,200 shares for a total of 970,200 shares. This represents a 345.05% increase in shares, impacting the portfolio by 1.39%, and valued at $71,358,210.

American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial), with an additional 82,300 shares, bringing the total to 446,629. This adjustment marks a 22.59% increase in shares, with a total value of $88,249,420.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) exited 4 holdings completely in the first quarter of 2024, including:

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial), selling all 1,190,800 shares, impacting the portfolio by -2.02%.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial), liquidating all 100,312 shares, with a -1.84% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its position in 20 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) by 48,800 shares, a -13.64% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.67%. NVDA traded at an average price of $724.8 during the quarter and has returned 40.44% over the past 3 months and 74.48% year-to-date.

Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial) by 112,500 shares, a -26.38% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.56%. WM's average trading price was $196.52 during the quarter, with returns of 12.32% over the past 3 months and 16.42% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 44 stocks. The top holdings included 8.96% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 7.01% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), 5.61% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 5.09% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), and 4.24% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial). The fund's investments are primarily concentrated across 11 industries, including Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, Utilities, and Real Estate.

