Liberty Energy Inc President Ron Gusek Sells Shares

On April 30, 2024, President Ron Gusek of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) sold 92,397 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.86 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,111,522.42.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the hydraulic fracturing of unconventional oil and natural gas wells, as well as related support services such as logistics, maintenance, and repair of fracturing equipment.

Over the past year, Ron Gusek has sold a total of 169,537 shares of Liberty Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

As of the date of the insider's recent sell, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $3.666 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.03, which is lower than the industry median of 11.3 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value for Liberty Energy Inc is $21.38, with the stock trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

