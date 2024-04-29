Q4 2024 SBFC Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q4 FY24 earnings conference call of SBFC Finance Limited hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Renish Bhuva, thank you, and over to you, sir.



Renish Bhuva - ICICI Securities - Analyst



Thank you, Muskan. Hi, good morning, everyone, welcome to SBFC Finance Q4 FY24 earnings call. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the SBFC management team for giving us the opportunity to host this call. I will now hand over the call to Mr. Sanket Agrawal, over to you, Sanket.



Sanket Agrawal - SBFC Finance Ltd - Chief Internal Auditor



Thank you, Renish. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 earnings call for 2024 for SBFC finance. We have uploaded a presentation on Saturday. I hope you got some time to look at it. With me, I have Mr. Aseem Dhru, MD and CEO; Mahesh Dayani, CBO; Narayan Barasia, CFO and Pankaj Poddar, CRO. We'll keep the format as same as the last