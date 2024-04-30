Q1 2024 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 06:15AM GMT

Jan Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Kongsberg's first-quarter 2024 presentation. Today's results will be presented to you by President and Chief Executive Officer Geir HÃ¥Ã¸y, as well as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mette Toft BjÃ¸rgen.



This is a webcast-only presentation, but you are able to ask questions through the webcast frame. And with that, Geir, the floor is yours.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Jan Erik. So welcome to Kongsberg's presentation of the first quarter of 2024 results. I want to start this quarterly presentation by thanking our colleagues and partners around the world for your trust and efforts you all have put in so far in 2024. Kongsberg's growth and strong performance are a testament to everyone's effort.



So in terms of the results, Kongsberg has continued its positive trend from 2023. And we continued to deliver growth, solid results, and strong order intake during the first