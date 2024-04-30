Q1 2024 Sats ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sondre Gravir

Sats ASA - Independent Director

* Cecilie Elde

Sats ASA - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - Independent Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sats Q1 2024 presentation. My name is Sondre Gravir. I'm the CEO of Sats. And together with me here today is our CFO, Cecilie Elde.



We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:00 AM today. This will be a pure Q&A session without any further presentation. And you will find the link to this Q&A session in the stock market announcement we published this morning, both at Newsweb and saatsgroup.com.



Then moving into Q1, Cecilie will cover the financials later in her section, but I have to say I like the shape of the graph. But to summarize, we see continued strong financial performance.



Number one, we are continuing the positive trend from the past year. We are reporting all-time high first