Q1 2024 MPC Energy Solutions NV Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Stefan H.A. Meichsner

MPC Energy Solutions NV - CFO & Interim CEO



=====================

Operator



Good morning, everybody. I have the pleasure to welcome you to the MPC Energy Solutions Q1 2024 results presentation. Our first quarter results have been published this morning and are available on our website. We'd like to take the opportunity to walk you through some of the highlights of the last quarter and also give you an outlook on the coming months. Now if you have any questions during the presentation, please feel free to type them into the text box and we will answer them at the end.



Just one remark. This webcast is being recorded and will be published later together with the transcript on our website.



Now before we get started, let me just remind you of the forward-looking statements. So as usual certain information and statements shared in the document, including financial estimates and comments about our plans, expectations,