Q1 2024 Air France KLM SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Air France-KLM first quarter 2024 results presentation.



Benjamin Smith - Air France KLM SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director



Thanks for the presentation of Air France-KLM results for the first quarter of 2024. I'm joined today by Steven Zaat, our CFO, will be available to take your questions at the end of this presentation, will start by sharing the first quarter highlights, and then Steven will take over for a detailed presentation of our financial performance and the outlook for the quarters ahead and then after we'll conclude and take your questions.



So moving to slide 3. Looking at our performance over the first quarter, despite a challenging start to the year marked by further geopolitical tensions, our activity was resilient, although our operating income is down compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to both