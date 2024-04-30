Q4 2024 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Uday Pai - Investec India - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY24 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Limited to discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes. And to address your queries, we have with us Mr. Suresh Iyer, MD and CEO; Mr. Vikram Saha, Deputy MD; [Shri Prakash], Deputy General Manager; (inaudible) Deputy General Manager; and Sri Apurav Agarwal, CFO.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Suresh Iyer for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Suresh Iyer - Can Fin Homes Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call for Q4 performance of Can Fin Homes