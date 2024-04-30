Q1 2024 Everest Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Everest Group Limited First Quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The Everest executives leading today's call are Juan Andrade, President and CEO; and Mark Kociancic, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Juan Carlos Andrade - Everest Group, Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We had a strong