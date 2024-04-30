Q1 2024 Gentherm Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Gentherm First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions). It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Yijing Brentano, SVP, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Yijing H. Brentano - Gentherm Incorporated - SVP of Strategy, Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Gentherm's earnings results were released earlier this morning, and a copy of the release is available at gentherm.com. Additionally, a webcast replay of today's call will be available later today on the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and actual results may differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as