Q1 2024 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Leidos First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a lister-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Stuart Davis from Investor Relations. Stuart, you may begin.



M. Stuart Davis - Leidos Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to our First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tom Bell, our CEO; and Chris Cage, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you'll also find the earnings release and supplemental financial presentation slides that we'll use during today's call.



Turning to Slide 2 of the presentation. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, includes risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our