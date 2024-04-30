Q1 2024 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - SVP & Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SiriusXM's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we will have prepared remarks from Jennifer Witz, our Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Barry, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will join Jennifer and Tom to take questions during the Q&A portion of this call.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These and all forward-looking statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations and