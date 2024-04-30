Q1 2024 Ag Growth International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Paul Householder - Ag Growth International Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to AGI's first-quarter 2024 results call. I'm joined today by our CFO, Jim Rudyk. I'll start the call with a review of our results, then turn the call to Jim for additional commentary on the quarter. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be opened for questions.



To start today's call. I will begin with a few customary comments on safety at AGI. Now firmly established as an important tradition at AGI, our Annual Safety Week is held each year in April. This is the fourth year holding the event, which includes full representation from all of the AGI facilities worldwide. The theme this year is Safer Acts and Safer Conditions. While