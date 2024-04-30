Q1 2024 Neogenomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the NeoGenomics first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded, and an audio replay will be available on the company's website.



Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Kendra Sweeney - Neogenomics Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Holly. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics first quarter 2024 financial results call.



With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A including Warren Stone, Chief Commercial Officer; Melody Harris, Chief Operations Officer and President of Informatics; and Ali Olivo, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Business Development.



This call is being simultaneously webcast. We will be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics