Q1 2024 KBR Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the KBR Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Drew, and I'll be the operator on today's call. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jamie DuBray, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jamie DuBray - KBR, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to KBR's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me are Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stuart and Mark will provide highlights from the quarter and then open the call for your questions.



Today's earnings presentation is available on the Investors section of our website at kbr.com. This discussion includes forward-looking statements reflecting KBR's views about future events and their potential impact on performance as outlined on Slide 2. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward