Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lindblad Expeditions 2024 first quarter financial results. My name is Angela, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Craig Felenstein, Chief Financial Officer, to begin. Please go ahead.



Craig Felenstein - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator.



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Lindblad's 2024 first-quarter earnings call. With me on the call today is Sven Lindblad, Lindblad's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Sven will begin with some opening comments and then I will follow with some details on our financial results, balance sheet, and current 2024 expectations before we open the call for Q&A. You can find our latest earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before we get started, let me remind everyone that the company's comments today may include forward-looking statements. Those expectations are subject to risks and