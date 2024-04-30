Q1 2024 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to PayPal Holdings' Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2024. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Ryan Wallace, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ryan Ward Wallace - PayPal Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining PayPal's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Alex Chriss, our President and CEO; and Jamie Miller, our CFO.



We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast. Both the presentation and call are available on our Investor Relations website.



In discussing our company's performance, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the presentation accompanying this conference call.



Our remarks today will