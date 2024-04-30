Q1 2024 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to GE Healthcare's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



Carolynne Borders - GE Healthcare Inc. - Chief IR Officer



Thanks, operator. Good morning, and welcome to GE Healthcare's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm joined by our President and CEO, Peter Arduini; and our Vice President and CFO, Jay Saccaro.



During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our performance.