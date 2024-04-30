Q1 2024 Franklin Electric Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Franklin Electric report first-quarter 2024 sales and earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Taylor.



Jeffery Taylor - Franklin Electric Co Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President



Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Franklin electric's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today is Gregg Sengstack, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer. On today's call, Gregg will review our first-quarter business highlights. Then I will provide additional details on our financial performance. We will then take questions.



Before we begin, let me remind you that as we conduct this call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward