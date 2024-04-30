Q1 2024 Qiagen NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

John Gilardi - Qiagen N.V. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to all of you for joining us on this call. We appreciate your interest in QIAGEN. Our speakers today are Thierry Bernard, our Chief Executive Officer; and Roland Sackers, our Chief Financial Officer.