Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the adidas AG Q1 2024 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice the chorus call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference will be recorded for publication or webcast. At this time it is my pleasure to hand over to Sebastian Steffen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR
Thanks very much, Alice. Hello, everyone, from sunny Herzogenaurach. Welcome to our Q1 2024 Results Conference Call.
Our presenters today are our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer. Before Bjorn and Harm will take you through the puts and takes of the quarter and explain our expectations for the rest of the year, (Operator Instructions). And now, without any further ado, over to you, Bjorn.
Bjorn Gulden - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Thanks, and hello, everybody. I hope you're all in good shape and good mood. I think the picture on the screen is an important one. It shows both the men and the female team of Real Madrid
Q1 2024 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...