Q1 2024 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Thanks very much, Alice. Hello, everyone, from sunny Herzogenaurach. Welcome to our Q1 2024 Results Conference Call.



Our presenters today are our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



Bjorn Gulden - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thanks, and hello, everybody. I hope you're all in good shape and good mood. I think the picture on the screen is an important one. It shows both the men and the female team of Real Madrid