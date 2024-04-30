Q3 2024 Flexsteel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Michael Ressler - Flexsteel Industries Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Company Secretary



Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Flexsteel Industries Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 financial results. Our earnings release, which we issued after market close yesterday, April 29th. It is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at w. w. w. dot Flexsteel Industries.com under News and Events. I'm