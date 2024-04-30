Q1 2024 Transocean Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Everyone, and welcome to today's Q1 2024 Transocean's earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by if you need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Alison Johnson, Director of Investor Relations.



Alison Johnson - Transocean Ltd - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, Shelby. Good morning and welcome to Transoceanâs first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. A copy of our press release covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are posted on our website at deepwater.com.



Joining me on this morningâs call are Jeremy Thigpen, Chief Executive Officer; Keelan Adamson, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mark Mey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Roddie Mackenzie, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.



During the course of this call, Transocean management may make certain forward-looking