Q1 2024 Banco Santander Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Camila Stolf Toledo - Banco Santander(Brasil)S.A.-Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning to be with us during the results for the first quarter of 2024. This event is being broadcast live from our headquarters in Sao Paulo. And as always, it will be divided into 3 parts. First, our CEO, Mario Leao, will talk about the main highlights of the period and also the strategies by which we will continue to direct our growth in the coming quarters.



Next, our CFO, Gustavo Alejo, will present a detailed analysis of our performance. And finally, we will have our Q&A session, during which you will be able to interact directly with our leadership.



Before we begin, I would like to give you some instructions. We have 3 audio options on the screen, all the content in Portuguese, all the content in English or the original audio. The first 2 options will have simultaneous translation. To choose an option, just click on the button at the bottom center of your screen.



To ask questions during the Q&