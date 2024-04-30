Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Camila Stolf Toledo - Banco Santander(Brasil)S.A.-Head of IR
[Interpreted] Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning to be with us during the results for the first quarter of 2024. This event is being broadcast live from our headquarters in Sao Paulo. And as always, it will be divided into 3 parts. First, our CEO, Mario Leao, will talk about the main highlights of the period and also the strategies by which we will continue to direct our growth in the coming quarters.
Next, our CFO, Gustavo Alejo, will present a detailed analysis of our performance. And finally, we will have our Q&A session, during which you will be able to interact directly with our leadership.
Before we begin, I would like to give you some instructions. We have 3 audio options on the screen, all the content in Portuguese, all the content in English or the original audio. The first 2 options will have simultaneous translation. To choose an option, just click on the button at the bottom center of your screen.
To ask questions during the Q&
Q1 2024 Banco Santander Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...