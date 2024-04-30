Full Year 2024 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] It is time to start the full year financial results briefing and Q&A session of ZOZO for FY 2023 ending in March 2024. Good evening. My name is Yusaku Kobayashi.



We have on the call 2 members from ZOZO: Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa; and VP of Strategic Planning and Development Department, me, Yusaku Kobayashi. First, CFO, Yanagisawa, will take you through the financial results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening. I am Yanagisawa. I'd like to walk you through the financial results. As for FY '23, our gross merchandise sale GMV rose by 5.5% year-on-year, amounting to JPY 574.3 billion. Our GMV, excluding other GMV went up 7.1% year-on-year, landing at JPY 536.9 billion.



Our operating profit rose by 6.5% year-on-year, landing at JPY 60 billion, and our operating profit margin OEM was 11.2%, decreasing by 0.1 point year-on-year. In terms of the achievement rate against the company plan, our GMV,