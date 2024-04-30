Q1 2024 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the LendingTree Inc. first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Wessel, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Andrew Wessel - Lendingtree Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Justin, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call to discuss LendingTree's first quarter 2024 financial results. On the call today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace; and Trent Ziegler, CFO.



As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of today's call, we will assume the listeners have read that letter, and we'll focus on Q&A.



Before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks, I'll remind everyone that during today's call, we may discuss LendingTree's