Q1 2024 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jantoon Reigersman - TrueCar Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to TrueCar's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today is the awesome Oliver Foley, our Chief Financial Officer. I hope you have all had the opportunity to read our most recent stockholder letter, which was released yesterday after market close and is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com.



Before we get started, I need to read our Safe Harbor. I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, including statements regarding our revenue growth, expected adjusted EBITDA, as well as our aspirational goals regarding our three-year plan.



Forward-looking statements can be