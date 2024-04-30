Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the mining Technology Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Zach Vaughan. Please go ahead, sir.
Zach Vaughan - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Rob, I have a few items to cover. If you would like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at mind dash technology.com or via recorded instant replay until May seventh information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release. Information reported on this call speaks
Q4 2024 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...