Q1 2024 Welltower Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Welltower First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt McQueen, General Counsel. You may begin.



Matthew Grant McQueen - Welltower Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning. As a reminder, certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Although Welltower believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can give no assurances that its projected results will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the company's filings with the SEC.



And with that, I'll hand the call over to Shankh for his remarks.



Shankh S. Mitra - Welltower Inc. -