Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the MPLX First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Sheila, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Kristina Kazarian. Kristina, you may begin.
Kristina Anna Kazarian - MPLX LP - VP of Finance & IR - MPLX GP LLC
Good morning, and welcome to the MPLX First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The slides that accompany this call can be found on our website at mplx.com under the Investor tab.
Joining me on the call today are Mike Hennigan, Chairman and CEO; Kris Hagedorn, CFO; and other members of the executive team.
We invite you to read the safe harbor statements and non-GAAP disclaimer on Slide 2. It's a reminder that we will be making forward-looking statements during the call and during the question-and-answer session that follows. Actual results may differ materially from what we expect today. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included there as well as in our filings with the SEC
Q1 2024 MPLX LP Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...