Q1 2024 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ITW's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Erin Linnihan, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Erin Linnihan -



Thank you, Krista. Good morning, and welcome to ITW's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Chris OâHerlihy; Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Larsen; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Karen Fletcher. During today's call, we will discuss ITW's first quarter financial results and provide an update on our outlook for full year 2024.



Slide 2 is a reminder that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's 2023 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of those measures to